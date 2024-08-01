‘Uy, Philippines!’: Meet the PH delegation for the 2024 Olympics

The Olympics have already started, and some of our Filipino athletes have already competed—some have advanced to the next rounds, while others ended their journey early. If you’re not yet familiar with this year’s representatives, here’s a quick rundown of our Filipino pride for the Olympics:
ATHLETICS
EJ Obiena
View this post on Instagram
John Cabang Tolentino
View this post on Instagram
Lauren Hoffman
View this post on Instagram
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Carlos Yulo
View this post on Instagram
Aleah Finnegan
View this post on Instagram
Levi Ruivavar
View this post on Instagram
Emma Malabuyo
View this post on Instagram
BOXING
Carlo Paalam
View this post on Instagram
Eumir Marcial
View this post on Instagram
Aira Villegas
View this post on Instagram
Nesthy Petecio
View this post on Instagram
Hergie Bacyadan
View this post on Instagram
WEIGHTLIFTING
John Ceniza
View this post on Instagram
Elreen Ando
View this post on Instagram
Vanessa Sarno
View this post on Instagram
SWIMMING
Jarod Hatch
View this post on Instagram
Kayla Sanchez
View this post on Instagram
ROWING
Joanie Delgaco
View this post on Instagram
FENCING
Samantha Catantan
GOLF
Bianca Pagdanganan
View this post on Instagram
Dottie Ardina
View this post on Instagram
JUDO
Kiyomi Watanabe
View this post on Instagram
Those are this year’s players representing the Philippines for the 2024 Olympics held in Paris which started last July 26, 2024, and will end on August 11, 2024. Stay tuned to The Filipino Times to know about their current standings.
Meanwhile, you can also read these related stories:
- Hidilyn Diaz sends support to Filipino athletes in Paris Olympics
- What’s inside the 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Athlete’s gift bag’
- What incentives do Filipino athletes receive for winning at the Summer Olympics?