‘Uy, Philippines!’: Meet the PH delegation for the 2024 Olympics

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: AP

The Olympics have already started, and some of our Filipino athletes have already competed—some have advanced to the next rounds, while others ended their journey early. If you’re not yet familiar with this year’s representatives, here’s a quick rundown of our Filipino pride for the Olympics:

ATHLETICS

EJ Obiena

 

John Cabang Tolentino

 

Lauren Hoffman

 

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Carlos Yulo

 

Aleah Finnegan

 

Levi Ruivavar

Emma Malabuyo

 

BOXING

Carlo Paalam

 

Eumir Marcial

 

Aira Villegas


Nesthy Petecio

 

Hergie Bacyadan

 

WEIGHTLIFTING

John Ceniza

Elreen Ando

Vanessa Sarno

SWIMMING

Jarod Hatch

 

Kayla Sanchez

 

ROWING

Joanie Delgaco

FENCING

Samantha Catantan


GOLF

Bianca Pagdanganan

 

Dottie Ardina

 

JUDO

Kiyomi Watanabe

 

Those are this year’s players representing the Philippines for the 2024 Olympics held in Paris which started last July 26, 2024, and will end on August 11, 2024. Stay tuned to The Filipino Times to know about their current standings.

