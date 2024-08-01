‘Uy, Philippines!’: Meet the PH delegation for the 2024 Olympics

The Olympics have already started, and some of our Filipino athletes have already competed—some have advanced to the next rounds, while others ended their journey early. If you’re not yet familiar with this year’s representatives, here’s a quick rundown of our Filipino pride for the Olympics:

ATHLETICS

EJ Obiena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernest Obiena (@ernestobienapv)

John Cabang Tolentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Philippines (@ph.olympicteam)

Lauren Hoffman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hoffman (@hoffyyy14)

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Carlos Yulo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Philippines (@adidasph)

Aleah Finnegan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleah Finnegan (@aleahfinn)

Levi Ruivavar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi Jung-Ruivivar (@levijungruivivar)

Emma Malabuyo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ucla gymnastics (@uclagymnastics)

BOXING

Carlo Paalam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlo Paalam (@paalamcarlo)

Eumir Marcial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eumir Marcial (@eumirmarcial)

Aira Villegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philippine Olympic Committee (@olympic.ph)



Nesthy Petecio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nesthy Alcayde Petecio (@neshpetecio)

Hergie Bacyadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hergie Bacyadan (@hergiebacyadan)

WEIGHTLIFTING

John Ceniza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Weightlifting Federation🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♂️ (@awfsport)

Elreen Ando

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Weightlifting Federation🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♂️ (@awfsport)

Vanessa Sarno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Weightlifting Federation🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♂️ (@awfsport)

SWIMMING

Jarod Hatch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarod Hatch (@_jhatch_)

Kayla Sanchez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Sanchez (@kaylasanchez_)

ROWING

Joanie Delgaco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philippine Rowing Association (@phi_rowing)

FENCING

Samantha Catantan



GOLF

Bianca Pagdanganan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B🏌🏽‍♀️ (@biancapagda)

Dottie Ardina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Philippines (@ph.olympicteam)

JUDO

Kiyomi Watanabe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Philippines (@ph.olympicteam)

Those are this year’s players representing the Philippines for the 2024 Olympics held in Paris which started last July 26, 2024, and will end on August 11, 2024. Stay tuned to The Filipino Times to know about their current standings.

