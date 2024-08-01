Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President sends aid to the Philippines for Typhoon Carina victims

As a humanitarian response to the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Carina, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a plane loaded with emergency relief goods to the Philippines. The shipment includes food supplies, shelter materials, and medical equipment, according to a WAM report.

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrhaim Al Hashimy said that this action shows the UAE’s respect and gratitude for the Filipino community living in their country, who she mentioned have “significantly contributed to the country’s development and growth.”

Recently, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Alqattam Alzaabi, Special Envoy to the UAE Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian were present during the turnover of the supplies from the UAE Government.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government for their support and compassion for our fellow citizens,” shared Abalos on a social media post.

The turnover was done at Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last July 30, 2024.

It can be recalled that the Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon caused severe flooding in parts of Metro Manila last July 2024.

