Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘Balota’: Marian Rivera performs all her scenes without body double

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: Marian Rivera, GMA Pictures/IG

Kapuso actress Marian Rivera says she did not want to have a ‘body double’ in her new Cinemalaya movie ‘Balota.’

According to a ’24 Oras’ report by Lhar Santiago, the Kapuso actress missed the feeling of being a part of the action.

“Sabi ko, ‘Direk, ayoko, ayoko [ng body double]. Kaya ko naman, grabe naman kayo sa akin.’ Sabi ko nga, na-miss ko ‘yung mga fight scene ko,” said Marian.

She also said that she does not care much about getting any wounds from her role in the movie. “Pag nag-eksena ka na, ‘yung adrenaline mo, sa pag-arte mo, parang hindi mo na iisipin kung, ‘Ay masusugatan ako.’ Pag ganu’n ang inisip mo, parang hindi maganda ‘yung kalalabasan,” she said.

Moreover, filming ‘Balota’ was “raw” for the Primetime Queen as everything was unfiltered. “No filter talaga lahat eh. Pag sinabi kong no filter, hitsura, lines at mga ginagawa. Lahat talaga, raw,” Marian said.

Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Kip Oebanda, the ‘Balota’ film will launch at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival. The story is about a land-grabbing tycoon and a former male sexy actor who are fighting each other to become mayor of a small town.

Emmy, which Marian plays, is a teacher whose role is to provide service during the election. When violence in the town arose, Emmy ran into the wilderness to protect the ballot box—the last copy of the election results.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

myrna esguerra graduates

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra receives diploma

1 min ago
PH IN OLYMPICS

‘Uy, Philippines!’: Meet the PH delegation for the 2024 Olympics

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 07 23 at 1.13.05 PM

Uniglobe Cellar RAK: Sip your favorite Filipino beverages for just AED 25

2 hours ago
nkorea and skorea selfie

Historic selfie at Paris 2024: South Korean, North Korean players unite on podium

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button