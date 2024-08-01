‘Balota’: Marian Rivera performs all her scenes without body double

Kapuso actress Marian Rivera says she did not want to have a ‘body double’ in her new Cinemalaya movie ‘Balota.’

According to a ’24 Oras’ report by Lhar Santiago, the Kapuso actress missed the feeling of being a part of the action.

“Sabi ko, ‘Direk, ayoko, ayoko [ng body double]. Kaya ko naman, grabe naman kayo sa akin.’ Sabi ko nga, na-miss ko ‘yung mga fight scene ko,” said Marian.

She also said that she does not care much about getting any wounds from her role in the movie. “Pag nag-eksena ka na, ‘yung adrenaline mo, sa pag-arte mo, parang hindi mo na iisipin kung, ‘Ay masusugatan ako.’ Pag ganu’n ang inisip mo, parang hindi maganda ‘yung kalalabasan,” she said.

Moreover, filming ‘Balota’ was “raw” for the Primetime Queen as everything was unfiltered. “No filter talaga lahat eh. Pag sinabi kong no filter, hitsura, lines at mga ginagawa. Lahat talaga, raw,” Marian said.

Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Kip Oebanda, the ‘Balota’ film will launch at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival. The story is about a land-grabbing tycoon and a former male sexy actor who are fighting each other to become mayor of a small town.

Emmy, which Marian plays, is a teacher whose role is to provide service during the election. When violence in the town arose, Emmy ran into the wilderness to protect the ballot box—the last copy of the election results.