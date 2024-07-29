UAE Cyber Security Council urges public: Protect personal media vs data theft

The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has warned social media users against data theft and unauthorized access, reminding them to protect their photos and videos online.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the council urged the public to manage their privacy settings and avoid oversharing online.

“Protect your personal photos and videos from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse. Manage privacy settings, use strong security measures, and be mindful of what you share online,” the council said in a social media post.

Follow our advice to keep your precious memories safe. Protect your personal photos and videos from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse. Manage privacy settings, use strong security measures, and be mindful of what you share online.

The CSC also warned against hackers who can extract personal information from the uploaded photos and videos, including one’s gender, age, location, and biometric data.

Leaving one’s personal media unprotected may result in privacy breaches, identity theft, blackmail and extortion, cyberbullying and harassment, and security threats, it added.

“Your media can be both valuable and private, yet if the wrong person gets access to them, there are certain threats that await,” the council wrote.

Protect your visual content and safeguard your privacy.