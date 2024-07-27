Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘One Country, One Voice’: Filipino professionals weigh in on PH-UAE CEPA

Another round of stakeholders’ consultations for professionals in the UAE took place as part of the ongoing negotiations for the Philippines-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (PH-UAE CEPA). Held on Saturday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. UAE time or 2:00 p.m PH time via Zoom, this session aimed to gather valuable insights and perspectives from Filipino professionals in the UAE. This engagement is a crucial step in ensuring that the provisions of the agreement effectively serve the interests of Filipinos working and living in the UAE.

The consultations were led by Jan Redmond Dela Vega, Chief Trade-Industry Development Specialist at the DTI Bureau of International Trade Relations. Ma. Regina C. Serafico, Officer-in-Charge of the Bilateral Relations Division, and Victoria Quitiquit, Senior Trade and Industry Development Specialist from the DTI, were also present. Additionally, representatives from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and Assistant Secretary Mario Zinampan from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) joined the session.

This consultation provided an update on the ongoing negotiations for the PH-UAE CEPA. The negotiations have already accomplished two rounds. The first round was held from May 6-8 in the UAE, followed by the second round from July 8-10 in the Philippines. The third round is set to take place in the UAE.

In the open forum, professionals discussed how they can address issues related to professional licenses, particularly for engineers. They were also asked about the improvements they anticipate in the requirements or application process for temporary licenses.

The meeting accomplished its objectives, including facilitating knowledge sharing on accreditation, standards, and regulations, among other topics discussed during the professionals’ discourse.

 

