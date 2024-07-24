Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t work, classes on July 25 suspended due to super typhoon Carina

Several local government units (LGUs) have announced that there will be no government work and no classes at all levels on Thursday (July 25).

This announcement was due to severe flooding and heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Initially a cyclone, Carina intensified into a super typhoon on Wednesday, July 24, as it moved towards Northern Taiwan, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

Here is the list of LGUs that have declared work and class suspensions:

Within Metro Manila

  • Caloocan City
  • San Juan City
  • Manila
  • Mandaluyong
  • Quezon City
  • Taguig
  • Malabon City

Outside Metro Manila

  • Malolos, Bulacan

