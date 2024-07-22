Sandro Marcos slams ‘fake video’ of Marcos

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos slammed the malicious and fake video of President Bongbong Marcos being shared by some netizens.

The alleged video purportedly showed the President using drugs.

“It’s a pathetic attempt to destabilize the administration,” said Sandro.

He said the timing for the said video was obvious.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said this is part of an attempt to destabilize the government.

“Kitang-kita po dito sa video na hindi po yan ang ating Pangulo. Peke po ang gawa nila na video, at obvious po na ito ay gawa-gawa lamang,” he said.

Teodoro said there was a deliberate attempt to destabilize the government.

“Maliwanag sa akin… meron pong matinding plano na i-destabilize ang ating gobyerno,” he also said.