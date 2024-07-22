Marcos kicks off SONA message with high prices of rice

President Bongbong Marcos started his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) with the high prices of rice on July 22.

“The hard lesson of this last year has made it very clear that whatever current data proudly bannering our country as among the best-performing in Asia, means nothing to a Filipino, who is confronted by the price of rice at 45 to 65 pesos per kilo,” said Marcos.

Marcos said the soaring prices of rice were due to several factors.

“Bagamat maganda ang mga istatistikang ito, wala itong kabuluhan sa ating kababayan na hinaharap ang realidad na mataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin, lalo na ang pagkain — lalo’t higit, ng bigas,” said Marcos.

The chief executive said that El Niño also played a part in the rising prices of rice.

“Matindi ang naging epekto ng dumaang El Niño, lalo na sa mga sakahan. Sa tinamong pinsala mula sa pagkasira ng mga pananim, nagkaroon ng proteksyon ang ating mga magsasaka sa pamamagitan ng ating binigay na crop insurance,” said Marcos.