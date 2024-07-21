Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Biometric smart travel at Abu Dhabi Airport to cut processing time to 7 seconds

Abu Dhabi Airports has teamed up with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to launch a new Biometric Smart Travel system at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. Using advanced biometric technology, the time needed to check in is reduced from 25 seconds to just seven seconds.

It combines the steps of verifying tickets and travel documents into one quick process, using smart gates to handle identity checks. This not only speeds up the experience for travelers but also helps ease the workload of airport staff.

In a post by Abu Dhabi Media Office, this project is in partnership with Next 50, a leader in AI-driven transportation solutions and is said to be launched in three phases.

This cutting-edge project will integrate advanced biometric technology at all key security and operations points throughout the airport. Leveraging the databases of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, the system will automatically verify travellers without requiring prior registration for departing passengers.

The Zayed International Airport was previously named as Abu Dhabi International Airport but was renamed on February 9, 2024, to honor the legacy and contributions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first president of the UAE.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal15 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

