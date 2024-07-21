Biometric smart travel at Abu Dhabi Airport to cut processing time to 7 seconds

Abu Dhabi Airports has teamed up with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to launch a new Biometric Smart Travel system at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. Using advanced biometric technology, the time needed to check in is reduced from 25 seconds to just seven seconds.

It combines the steps of verifying tickets and travel documents into one quick process, using smart gates to handle identity checks. This not only speeds up the experience for travelers but also helps ease the workload of airport staff.

.@ad_airports and @UAEICP have partnered to launch the world’s first-of-its-kind biometric Smart Travel project at @AUH, enhancing aviation security and safety in collaboration with Next 50, a company specialising in AI-driven transportation solutions. pic.twitter.com/zjgN3kUBqb — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) July 21, 2024

In a post by Abu Dhabi Media Office, this project is in partnership with Next 50, a leader in AI-driven transportation solutions and is said to be launched in three phases.

This cutting-edge project will integrate advanced biometric technology at all key security and operations points throughout the airport. Leveraging the databases of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, the system will automatically verify travellers without requiring prior registration for departing passengers.

The Zayed International Airport was previously named as Abu Dhabi International Airport but was renamed on February 9, 2024, to honor the legacy and contributions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first president of the UAE.