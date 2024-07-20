Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

KPop artist Hyolyn teases fans with photos taken in a jeepney

Photo courtesy: Hyolyn on X

South Korean singer and songwriter Hyolyn, known for her hit songs ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Dally’ and a former member of the girl group SISTAR, teases fans with concept photos from her latest single, where she is seen posing on a colorful jeepney—a beloved symbol of Filipino culture.

Eagle-eyed Filipino fans were quick to spot the representation, and many are thrilled! Under her post on X, numerous comments read, ‘Uy Philippines!’—showing their excitement. However, there’s also some curiosity about how the jeepney ties into the theme of the song, adding to the anticipation surrounding Hyolyn’s latest album.

While others also shared some witty responses like, “Teh, baba ka na teh, rush hour pa naman teh,” which translates to, “Please go down now, it’s rush hour,” adding a touch of Filipino humor and charm.

Another netizen commented, “Kakinsa maning jeep,” which translates to “Whose jeep is this?”

The song, entitled “Wait Island” is set to be released on August 12, 2024 at 6pm (KST).

