Abu Dhabi Police warns motorists against distracted driving

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the risks of distracted driving leading to traffic offenses and serious accidents.

The Police also urged motorists to avoid engaging in activities that divert their attention, such as using mobile phones, while driving.

“Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers of the dangers of being distracted while driving using a phone and other behaviors that lead to loss of concentration, which is one of the main reasons for jumping a red light,” the police said in a social media post.

The police added that motorists should take extra caution when stopping at an intersection, as running a red light is a traffic violation and may lead to accidents.

