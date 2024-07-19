PH launches ‘Cruise Visa’ to boost tourism

The Philippine government has introduced a “Cruise Visa waiver” to make it easier for foreign tourists on cruise ships to visit the country.

This program, a collaborative project of the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Department of Justice (DOJ), targets visa-required nationals entering and leaving the Philippines via cruise ships for tourism.

The waiver allows a single entry for up to 14 days and cannot be extended or converted to another visa type. Tourists must adhere to the ship’s local itinerary and cannot deviate from it.

According to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, this initiative is expected to attract more cruise tourists and aligns with the Marcos administration’s goals for digitalization and tourism development.

Last year, the Philippines had 123 port calls with over 101,000 passengers, while this year saw 117 port calls with over 118,000 visitors. Frasco anticipates these numbers will rise with the new waiver, enhancing the Philippines’ reputation as a prime destination for luxury cruises.

Eligible tourists can apply through the Bureau of Immigration’s e-services portal: e-services.immigration.gov.ph.