PH launches ‘Cruise Visa’ to boost tourism

Camille Quirino17 mins ago

For illustration purposes only

The Philippine government has introduced a “Cruise Visa waiver” to make it easier for foreign tourists on cruise ships to visit the country.

This program, a collaborative project of the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Department of Justice (DOJ), targets visa-required nationals entering and leaving the Philippines via cruise ships for tourism.

The waiver allows a single entry for up to 14 days and cannot be extended or converted to another visa type. Tourists must adhere to the ship’s local itinerary and cannot deviate from it.

According to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, this initiative is expected to attract more cruise tourists and aligns with the Marcos administration’s goals for digitalization and tourism development.

Last year, the Philippines had 123 port calls with over 101,000 passengers, while this year saw 117 port calls with over 118,000 visitors. Frasco anticipates these numbers will rise with the new waiver, enhancing the Philippines’ reputation as a prime destination for luxury cruises.

Eligible tourists can apply through the Bureau of Immigration’s e-services portal: e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

