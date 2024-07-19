International airlines at NAIA remain unaffected by global IT outage

International airlines at Ninoy Aquino International Airport remain unaffected by the global information technology (IT) system outage, the airport authority said.

However, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said two local airlines have been experiencing system issues due to the cyber incident involving CrowdStrike.

“MIAA has monitored system issues affecting operations of two local airlines at NAIA, attributed to a cyber incident involving CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity provider. As of 1600H, international carriers at NAIA remain unaffected,” MIAA said in a statement.

MIAA said they have deployed additional manpower to assist the affected passengers.

“A global cyber disruption is currently impacting critical services including flights, banking, and company operations in various countries such as Singapore, the United States, and Australia. This disruption, linked to Microsoft’s Windows, appears to be related to an issue with cybersecurity software from CrowdStrike,” the airport authority added.

Many users reported instances of Blue Screen of Death errors or system crashes on Microsoft Windows, which the CrowdStrike has acknowledged.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” George Kurtz, president and CEO of CrowdStrike said in a social media post.