Hit the road for less with USave’s affordable car rental prices

Want to drive around the city with your favorite Mirage or other cool cars? USave Rent A Car offers great daily, weekly, and monthly rates for vehicles like the Mirage, Attrage, Sunny, MG5, and more. These offers are available not just for residents but also for tourists. So, if you’re looking for a sign to rent, this is probably it!

One of their best offers would be with the Mitsubishi Mirage, offering daily rates of AED70, weekly rates of AED600, and monthly rates of AED1800. All of these are marked down from their original rates of AED100 for daily, AED700 for weekly, and AED2100 monthly.

U Save – a car rental company in the UAE is more than just a rental service—it’s your go-to for friendly, honest deals. Plus, they also have promotions almost every month!

Drive worry-free with cars fully insured, and unlimited mileage, they also offer free delivery, pickup, washing tickets, oil changes, and full service at all ENOC stations in Dubai!

Interested? If you’re a resident of the UAE, all you need is to present your valid UAE driving license and a copy of your Emirates ID. For tourists visiting the UAE, just bring a copy of your passport, a valid international driving license, and a copy of your visit visa page.

To know more, you can check out their website at usaveuae.com, email them at [email protected], or directly contact or WhatsApp them through this number: +971 508380870.