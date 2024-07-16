John Estrada admits mutual agreement with wife for a ‘break’

Actor John Estrada has admitted that he and his wife Priscilla Meirelles have mutually agreed to go on a break for now.

The actor issued the statement after his wife triggered marital woes speculation over her comment on Estrada’s photos in Boracay.

“Priscilla and I have mutually agreed to take a break for quite some time now,” said Estrada in an Instagram story.

Estrada said there’s more to the story but he is asking for privacy for now.

“There was more to the story. The last thing I want to do is hurt the people I love,” he said

Estrada also took the opportunity to clear the name of Lily Hallman, the woman tagged by Priscilla on her now-deleted comment.

“I am not in a relationship with Lily Hallman or any other woman for that matter. I just met her in Boracay,” said Estrada.

“This is a private family matter that’s why I ask for privacy as we deal with this. Thank you,” he added.

Estrada also slammed the false information being spread online over his marital status.