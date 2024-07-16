A guide on UAE hotlines: 999 vs 901

As the Dubai Police received over 2.1 million calls in the second quarter of 2024, it reiterated the call on the responsible use of its emergency hotline and understanding the difference between 999 and 901 hotlines.

The Dubai Police have set up the 901 hotline for non-emergency inquiries, easing the pressure on the emergency hotline 999 so that every emergency caller will be provided with urgent assistance.

Confused about when to call 901 instead of 999? Here’s a guide for you as per the Dubai Police:

• Customer Care (Dial: 2 > 1 > 0)

Customer care will respond to all your questions regarding to the services offered and the status of your requests.

• We Are All Police (Dial: 2 > 5 > 1)

You can report instances of traffic violations occurring on the roads of Dubai through this platform.

• CID (Dial: 2 > 3 > 4)

This service allows the caller to speak to Tourist Police, or report cybercrimes, beggars, and other important information.

• Anti-narcotics (Dial: 2 > 4 > 2)

Planning to report cases related to drug dealers and drug abuse? You can do it by calling 901 through the Anti-narcotics service. This platform also provides information about rehabilitation programs.

• Feedback & Complaints (Dial: 2 > 6 > 1)

More than the general feedback and suggestions, the public can also submit their feedbacks on the services provided by the Dubai Police through this service, as well as report labor complaints on woman and child abuse.

• Technical Support (Dial: 2 > 7 > 1)

This service provides the caller technical support for services offered through the Dubai Police Apps and website.

Other emergency hotlines

Aside from the 901 and 998 hotlines, citizens, residents, and tourists in the UAE can also call these emergency numbers for specific emergency concerns:

999 for Police

998 for Ambulance

997 for Fire Department (Civil Defence)

996 for Coastguard

995 for Find and Rescue

991 for electricity failure

922 for water failure

More contact numbers that you can call to report other issues can be accessed through this link.