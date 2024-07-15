Eminem features Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil on his latest album

Guess who’s back? Shady’s definitely back! Eminem released his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), on July 12, 2024. And guess what? One of his songs features Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil!

In their collaborative track “Head Honcho,” Eminem and Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil showcase a seamless blend of English with a mix of Tagalog in their verses. Their collaboration highlights a compelling synergy between a legendary rapper and a rising artist. EZ Mil is the first Filipino to secure a direct joint deal with Eminem’s Shady Records, Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

Netizens, especially Filipino fans, were quick to respond to this exciting news. Under the comment section on Eminem’s YouTube channel, fans expressed their pride and excitement, saying “Never in a thousand years did I expect to hear a Filipino rapper get featured in a song with the GOAT!”

“Having tagalog lines on [an] Eminem track is a dream come true for some 90’s Pinoy like me who followed Em’s career from the beginning. Keep on Ez Mil!” said another fan.

Another complimented how well the track was made and said “Yo where my Pinoys aaaattttt!! The transition from English to Filipino to english, verse to hook, and hook to Em’s verse was so [redacted] smooth.”