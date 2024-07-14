Trump shot in Pennsylvania rally

Former United States President Donald Trump was injured after an apparent shooting at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service agents immediately rushed to Trump after the former president fell to the ground following the shots.

In the videos, Trump was brought to his feet by the agents, and he appeared to be calling out to the crowd as screams filled the air following the shooting.

The Secret Service said in a statement that Trump is “safe.”

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” said Trump on Truth Social.

Authorities are looking at the incident as a possible assassination attempt.

The shooter has been killed according to the Secret Service. A rally attendee was also killed, and two others were critically injured.“During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe,” Secret Service chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters in a statement.