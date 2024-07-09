Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi warns against leaving kids unattended in cars during summer

The Abu Dhabi Police has reminded parents not to leave their children unattended inside vehicles, especially during the summer season, due to health risks.

This is in line with their annual “Safe Summer” campaign, an initiative to raise awareness about safety precautions during summer, which will run until August 31.

The Abu Dhabi Police calls on motorists to take extra caution as leaving children in cars may pose health risks, such as fainting or even death.

“Always remember that exposing your children’s lives to danger exposes you to legal accountability,” the Police said in a social media post.

In a separate post, the Police force also warned of the danger of leaving certain things in the car amid the scorching temperatures.

 

