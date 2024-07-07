Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NBI: Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fiancé die from gunshot wounds

Photo courtesy: Presy Carreon Lopez / FB

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed on Sunday that Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner Yitshak Cohen died from gunshot wounds.

The NBI said both victims sustained two gunshot wounds each according to their autopsy report.

Lopez was shot at the back of her torso and her thigh while Cohen was shot to his left chest and armpit.

The couple went missing on June 27 after they went to Capas, Tarlac, to check on a property they wanted to buy.

On June 24, the vehicle used by the couple was burned down when found by authorities.

The bodies of Lopez and Cohen were found on Friday after a witness told their whereabouts.

The family positively identified the decomposing remains based on the victims’ clothes.

There are now five persons of interest in the crime including two policemen. The motives and reasons on why the couple was killed remain to be unknown.

