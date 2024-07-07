Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bureau of Immigration: International travels increase in June, July amid school vacation

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Philippines recorded a rise in international travel in June and is expecting more in July amid the school break, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The increase in international trips has been attributed to the end of classes as students were able to take a vacation abroad with their families, BI said in a press release.

“Revenge travel is real and is still very much evident. After the pandemic, a lot of people are itching to travel,” Tansingco said.

“After the end of classes, a lot of families saw the opportunity to take their vacations,” he added.

The BI recorded 1,072,651 international departures in June, an increase from the months of April and May with  946,092 and 979,720 departures, respectively, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

This July, the BI is expecting the numbers to remain high.

“In April, we only saw an average of around 32,000 passengers a day, but in June that number rose to around 36,000,” Tansingco said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner reminded the travelers to check in at least 3 hours before their flights to give ample time for airport procedures.

“We are assuring that all our counters are fully manned, and our officers are working doubly hard to process everyone in a timely manner,” Tansingco said.

