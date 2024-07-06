Marcos congratulates new UK Prime Minister

President Bongbong Marcos extends his congratulations to the newly elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

Starmer and the Labour Party won the general elections with a landslide victory. It’s been over a decade since a representative from the Labour Party won the polls and defeated the Conservatives.

“On behalf of the Philippines, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Labour Party and Keir Starmer,” the President said in a post on X.

He added that he hopes to strengthen PH-UK ties under Starmer’s leadership.

“We wish the new government success and look forward to further strengthening our deep and longstanding ties,” he said.

Starmer is a former human rights lawyer turned politician. He was an Oxford-educated human rights lawyer, who represented death row convicts, and eventually became Chief Prosecutor.

“The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain,” the 61-year-old British leader said in his first speech as prime minister.