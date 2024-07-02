How to book an online appointment to get your OFW records

The Department of Migrant Workers has announced through a social media post that booking appointments to obtain your OFW records is now easier with the DMW OFW Records Online Appointment System. However, please keep in mind that currently, the available sites are only in the Philippines.
So, if you’re planning to obtain your OFW records but not yet familiar with what to do, you’ve come to the right place because in this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to book your appointment online.
Step 1: All you need to do is open the OFW records portal of the Department of Migrant Workers at ofwrecords.dmw.gov.ph. You will then be prompted with a reminder that “only appointments scheduled for the day shall be processed. Those who were unable to come to their scheduled appointment must secure a new appointment.” Additionally, you will also see the advisory on the OFW record online appointment system.