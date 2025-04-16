Marcos signs law extending Meralco franchise

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed into law the measure extending the franchise of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the country’s largest private electric distribution utility.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed the signing on Tuesday, noting that the measure was formally approved by the President. “Signed by the President, not lapsed into law,” Bersamin said.

Meralco is the primary electricity provider in Metro Manila and several surrounding provinces, serving over 7 million customers.

It plays a critical role in powering households, businesses, and key infrastructure in the country’s economic and political capital.

The extension of its franchise ensures the continuity of power distribution services and allows the company to invest in system upgrades and energy infrastructure.