Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Expansion plan approved: Dubai to have 140 metro stations by 2040

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Dubai is set to have 140 metro stations by 2040, making commuting easier for its residents.

Recently, Dubai’s Executive Council approved a development plan to utilize plots surrounding Metro stations.

Currently, Dubai has 64 Metro stations operating over 84 square kilometers. With this development plan, it will soon expand to 96 Metro stations operating over 140 kilometers by 2030.

By 2040, the Emirate’s goal is to cover 140 stations over 228 kilometers, improving sustainable transport’s efficiency and convenience and interconnecting modes of public transport.

The initiative’s aim is to bolster the ’20-minute city’ concept, ensuring that all essential amenities—including leisure and work facilities—are reachable within a 20-minute commute.

With this development plan, it also hopes to increase the share of public transport to 45 percent, which reduces carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita. The government also hopes to improve the quality of public spaces and increase shaded areas to encourage walking among residents and tourists

It also aims to boost populations near Metro stations by enhancing the diversity of residential, commercial, service, and office spaces around Metro stations.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Sonny Angara

Angara vows to work with all sectors as DepEd chief

56 mins ago
sonny angara fb

Sonny Angara is next DepEd chief- Marcos

2 hours ago
Emirates

PH first lady’s UAE visit a sign of strong partnership—Emirates Airlines CEO

2 hours ago
Rodrigo and Sara Duterte

Duterte tells VP Sara not to seek presidency

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button