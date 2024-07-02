Expansion plan approved: Dubai to have 140 metro stations by 2040

Dubai is set to have 140 metro stations by 2040, making commuting easier for its residents.

Recently, Dubai’s Executive Council approved a development plan to utilize plots surrounding Metro stations.

Currently, Dubai has 64 Metro stations operating over 84 square kilometers. With this development plan, it will soon expand to 96 Metro stations operating over 140 kilometers by 2030.

By 2040, the Emirate’s goal is to cover 140 stations over 228 kilometers, improving sustainable transport’s efficiency and convenience and interconnecting modes of public transport.

The initiative’s aim is to bolster the ’20-minute city’ concept, ensuring that all essential amenities—including leisure and work facilities—are reachable within a 20-minute commute.

With this development plan, it also hopes to increase the share of public transport to 45 percent, which reduces carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita. The government also hopes to improve the quality of public spaces and increase shaded areas to encourage walking among residents and tourists

It also aims to boost populations near Metro stations by enhancing the diversity of residential, commercial, service, and office spaces around Metro stations.