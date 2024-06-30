Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sets fuel and diesel prices for July 2024

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 mins ago

As June comes to a close, the UAE fuel price committee has announced the petrol and diesel prices for July 2024. Starting from July 1st, here are the new rates: super 98 petrol will be priced at AED2.99 per litre, special 95 petrol also at AED2.88 per litre, E-Plus 91 petrol at AED2.80 per litre, and diesel at AED2.89 per litre, up from the current AED2.88.

In comparison, last month’s prices were as follows:

  • Super 98 at 3.14 on June 2024
  • Special 95 at 3.02 on June 2024
  • E-plus 91 at 2.95 on June 2024
  • Diesel at 2.88 on June 2024

Every month the UAE committee unveils the updated fuel prices. The committee carefully evaluates market conditions to adjust fuel prices, aiming to balance affordability for consumers with the fluctuations in the market.

