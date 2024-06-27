SheenaOliNa: BINI Sheena standee is back

The missing standee of Sheena, one of the BINI members, which went missing after BINI Day has now been returned. It can be recalled that BINI fans went into a frenzy when Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi announced that a standee of one of the BINI members had gone missing after BINI Day—and now it’s back!

In a social media post, BINI confirmed that Eli, a BLOOM (the fandom name for fans of BINI), returned the standee. Eli was actually contacted by the fan who took the standee and has coordinated with the management to return it.

The fan, through Eli, shared her official statement regarding the incident. She apologized for the “inconvenience that it caused to the management” and further said “Napindot po kasi si die-hard [fan], I thought it was okay since wala naman pong nagsabi na bawal.”

“Pinapahinga ko lang talaga si Sheena sa bahay,” she also said jokingly.

With that, Dyogi also shared a brief message to the fan, saying: “I hope you learned your lesson and I hope it won’t happen again. Thank you for your change of heart.”

Furthermore, BINI reiterated the importance of respecting boundaries in fandom and the thin line between enthusiasm and overstepping limits.