Carla Abellana favors divorce

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana expressed her support to the proposed divorce bill in the Philippines.

Abellana, who said she is a Catholic, told GMA News in an interview that she wants to be realistic.

“I see the bigger picture, and of course, sa panahon ngayon, iba na eh. Sa nakikita ko, ang daming magbe-benefit because aminin natin marriage isn’t easy. It can get toxic,” said Abellana.

Abellana also recalled the plight of those victimized by abusive marriage.

“Sana mapirmahan na ‘yan, ma-finalize na. Because unfortunately nga there are marriages na nagse-stay nga sila for the sake of the children, they stay married dahil wala silang ibang option, pero hindi na healthy for the family, not just for the marriage. So ang dami and you know, I’m sure dapat pakinggan nila ‘yung mga citizens, mga Filipinos,” she said.

Abellana came from a failed marriage after her separation with actor Tom Rodriguez.

Abellana previously said that she is not keen on getting married again.

“Nag-iba po eh, nabulabog ang aking concept,” she said in an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”