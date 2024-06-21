Simple etiquette para iwas ticket: UAE social codes you must know

Are you a new overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the UAE? Or have you been here for a while but still not fully familiar with the local etiquette? Maybe you’re a Filipino taking a quick vacation? Whatever the case, it’s important to be aware of the local customs to avoid any fines.

Here are a few that we’ve collated to help you make your stay enjoyable and worry-free:

Avoid jaywalking

One of the easiest violations you could commit is jaywalking. The UAE has strict rules on this, and once you’re caught, there’s no way out. So, it’s best to walk on proper lanes and pedestrian crossings and avoid crossing the street when the stoplight is on. Otherwise, a hefty fine of AED 400 will be waiting for you if you fail to comply.

Don’t take pictures or videos of other people without consent

This is super important, especially with smartphones and gadgets always at our fingertips. Avoid taking pictures or videos of other people and posting them online.

The country puts importance on the respect of privacy. If you take someone’s picture without their consent and post it online, the punishment is imprisonment of no less than six months and a fine between AED 150,000 and AED 500,000.

Avoid public display of affection (PDA)

Love is beautiful, but in the UAE, too much love might get you in trouble.

Article 358 of UAE Federal Law no.3 of 1987 states that “whoever publicly commits obscene act shall be subject to a fine of no less than AED one thousand and no more than AED fifty thousand.”

This means that you need to lessen kissing, hugging, or holding hands in public unless you want to face fines or legal consequences.

However, the etiquettes mentioned above are just a few to keep in mind. Always remember to abide by them to avoid fines and ensure an enjoyable stay.