Conditions of 2 OFWs injured in Kuwait fire show improvement—DMW Secretary

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The conditions of two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were severely injured in a Kuwait building fire have been showing signs of improvement, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

One of the two OFWs who was in the intensive care unit (ICU) has now been discharged from the hospital, Cacdac said.

“One who was in ICU then transferred to a hospital ward has been released and is now in company accommodation,” Cacdac said in a social media post.

The other OFW remains in the ICU but the condition is now improving, the secretary said.

“We hope and pray he is on the road to full recovery,” Cacdac said.

Three OFWs died during the incident on June 12, 2024, due to smoke inhalation.

Related story: Three OFWs killed in Kuwait fire

