Three OFWs killed in Kuwait fire

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed the deaths of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in a fire at their building on Wednesday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the three have died from severe smoke inhalation.

The OFWs were part of a group of 11 OFWs, all working for the same Kuwaiti construction company housed in the building that caught fire.

“Two other OFWs remain in the hospital and are in critical condition, while the remaining six are all safe and unharmed,” the DMW said in a statement.

Cacdac has instructed the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Welfare Office to facilitate the repatriation of the three workers’ remains.

“We are in touch with the families of all the affected OFWs, including the families of those two in critical condition and the families of the three fatalities. Six of them are now safe and provided with their immediate needs. We will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the OFWs and their families in this difficult time as directed by the President,” said Cacdac.

Kuwait authorities reported that the fire started at about 4:30 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 (9:30 a.m., MNL). The building is in al-Mangaf, a coastal city south of Kuwait City.

The Kuwait Interior Ministry reports that 49 people were killed in the fire, with scores injured.