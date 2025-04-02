Palace urges OFWs in Taiwan to ‘stay put’ amid China’s military drills

Malacañang advised OFWs in Taiwan to remain where they are as China conducts military drills in the region, assuring the estimated 250,000 overseas workers that there is no immediate cause for concern despite escalating tensions.

“Hindi naman po dapat mabahala ang taong-bayan patungkol dito,” Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a briefing.

“Stay put. Basta tandaan nila na ang gobyerno ay handang tumulong sa kanila sa ano mang paraan,” she added.

The statement came after Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. directed troops to prepare for a potential rescue operation for OFWs should China escalate its actions against Taiwan.

Recently, China launched a new round of military exercises around Taiwan, code-named “Strait Thunder-2025,” calling them a “stern warning” against separatism.

Beijing continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, despite opposition from the self-governing island’s government.