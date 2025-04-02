Philippine Pavilion to make historic debut at World Art Dubai 2025

The Philippines will make history as it unveils its first-ever national pavilion at World Art Dubai 2025, set to take place from April 17 to 20, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This momentous event will bring together Filipino galleries and artists from across the globe, showcasing the country’s rich and diverse artistic talent on an international stage.

The Philippine Pavilion will feature 11 Filipino-owned galleries and companies, representing over 45 Filipino artists from the Philippines, UAE, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and the United States. The curated collection will highlight contemporary Filipino art, celebrating both local and diaspora creativity.

Carlo Garrido, a Filipino artist and gallerist, is leading the initiative alongside TRIBE, a collective of Filipino creatives and communicators based in the UAE. TRIBE is a subcommittee of the Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC DNE), aiming to provide a platform for Filipino artistry to shine globally.

“Having our own pavilion at World Art Dubai—one of the region’s biggest art platforms—is a milestone for the Philippines,” said Garrido. “It’s not just about showcasing talent; it’s about making space for Filipino creativity in the global art scene.”

The World Art Dubai event is renowned for uniting creatives, galleries, and collectors from around the world. With the Philippine Pavilion’s debut, Filipino art will gain greater visibility and recognition, solidifying its place on the international art scene.

“It’s time we give Filipino artistry the stage it deserves,” Garrido said. “This may be our first national art pavilion abroad—but it certainly won’t be the last,” he added.

The exhibition is a significant cultural moment for Filipinos worldwide, marking not only a celebration of art but a powerful statement of Filipino pride and presence in the global cultural community.