Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Pavilion to make historic debut at World Art Dubai 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 seconds ago

PH Pavilion to make debut in World Art Dubai 2025.

The Philippines will make history as it unveils its first-ever national pavilion at World Art Dubai 2025, set to take place from April 17 to 20, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This momentous event will bring together Filipino galleries and artists from across the globe, showcasing the country’s rich and diverse artistic talent on an international stage.

The Philippine Pavilion will feature 11 Filipino-owned galleries and companies, representing over 45 Filipino artists from the Philippines, UAE, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and the United States. The curated collection will highlight contemporary Filipino art, celebrating both local and diaspora creativity.

Carlo Garrido, a Filipino artist and gallerist, is leading the initiative alongside TRIBE, a collective of Filipino creatives and communicators based in the UAE. TRIBE is a subcommittee of the Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC DNE), aiming to provide a platform for Filipino artistry to shine globally.

“Having our own pavilion at World Art Dubai—one of the region’s biggest art platforms—is a milestone for the Philippines,” said Garrido. “It’s not just about showcasing talent; it’s about making space for Filipino creativity in the global art scene.”

The World Art Dubai event is renowned for uniting creatives, galleries, and collectors from around the world. With the Philippine Pavilion’s debut, Filipino art will gain greater visibility and recognition, solidifying its place on the international art scene.

“It’s time we give Filipino artistry the stage it deserves,” Garrido said. “This may be our first national art pavilion abroad—but it certainly won’t be the last,” he added.

The exhibition is a significant cultural moment for Filipinos worldwide, marking not only a celebration of art but a powerful statement of Filipino pride and presence in the global cultural community.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

SGV

Rossana Fajardo named new SGV country managing partner starting July 2025

15 mins ago
earthquake aftermath istock

WHO warns of malaria, dengue, hepatitis outbreaks after Myanmar earthquake

2 hours ago
Rubble after earthquake istock

UAE deploys rescue team to Myanmar after devastating earthquake

2 hours ago
Kris Aquino

Kris, ibinahagi ang hirap sa lupus flare, humingi ng dasal

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button