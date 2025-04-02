VP Duterte awaits final document before returning to PH

Vice President Sara Duterte, who has been assisting her detained father in The Hague, Netherlands, said she is waiting for one last document before heading back to the Philippines.

“I’m just waiting for one more document, then tapos na ang trabaho ko,” Duterte said in an interview in The Hague.

She did not specify the nature of the document but expressed hope that her father’s full legal team would be assembled before her return.

So far, only British lawyer Nicholas Kaufman has been confirmed as former President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal counsel. The team has yet to name a Filipino lawyer for his defense.

“The other lawyer you’ll meet here… Then there’s another one assisting them. So far, they’re okay, and they’re interviewing other lawyers as we speak. Hopefully, before I leave, that is already complete,” she said.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro previously reminded the vice president of her responsibilities back home as the country’s second-highest official.

Duterte traveled to the Netherlands shortly after her father was arrested and detained on charges of crimes against humanity, linked to deaths from his controversial drug war.

She has secured travel authority from the Palace, allowing her to stay abroad until April 30.