UAE President Al Nahyan congratulates PH President Marcos on 126th Independence Day

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino11 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (left) and Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Philippines (right)

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos as the country celebrates its 126th Independence Day.

In addition to H.H. Al Nahyan, several other prominent Sheikhs in the UAE also extended their congratulations. This includes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The UAE consistently shows support for the Philippines and its endeavours, evident in its backing of Filipino communities celebrating events throughout the UAE.

Additionally, this marks the 50th anniversary of the UAE and Philippines’ bilateral relations, further solidifying the enduring friendship between the two nations as time progresses.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

