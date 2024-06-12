UAE President Al Nahyan congratulates PH President Marcos on 126th Independence Day

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos as the country celebrates its 126th Independence Day.

In addition to H.H. Al Nahyan, several other prominent Sheikhs in the UAE also extended their congratulations. This includes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The UAE consistently shows support for the Philippines and its endeavours, evident in its backing of Filipino communities celebrating events throughout the UAE.

Additionally, this marks the 50th anniversary of the UAE and Philippines’ bilateral relations, further solidifying the enduring friendship between the two nations as time progresses.