Albie Casiño now a father

Kapamilya actor Albie Casiño has announced that he is now a father.

Casiño made the heartwarming announcement in a video with his son Roman Andrew.

In the post, Casiño expressed his happiness in becoming a father and how his new bundle of joy will change his life.

“A great man told me ‘Being a dad has no days off or retirement.’ I wouldn’t have it any other way. I finally got to meet my son. Hello, Roman Andrew, the world is yours, little man,” Casiño wrote.

Casiño didn’t provide more details on the birth of his son but some of his friends in the industry seem aware of it.

“WE CAN FINALLY TALK ABOUT IT PUBLICLY HAHAHA,” singer Darren Espanto wrote.

“Congratulations!! not a secret anymore, Ahia!!” Ruffa Gutierrez commented.

It can be recalled that showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz first revealed about an actor who has become a father.

“Tumulak na papuntang US ang young actor para makita, mahawakan, at makarga ang kanyang unang anak. Ang kanyang baby boy kasi, ang kanyang jowa na isang foreigner ay nanganak noong April 30,” said Diaz.

Casiño was first tagged as the father of Andi Eigenmann’s daughter Ellie at the height of his showbiz career.

A DNA test then found out that the real father of Eigenmann’s daughter was actor Jake Ejercito.

