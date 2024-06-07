Filipinos in Dubai to celebrate 126th PH Independence Day with WCOPA-composed theme song

Filipinos in Dubai are excited for the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 8, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This event, the largest Filipino gathering in the UAE, offers a free, family-friendly day filled with hands-on cultural experiences at a premier international venue.

This event features cultural presentations, various entertainers, emerging Filipino talents, and artists from the Philippines. It also supports food vendors, Filipino entrepreneurs, and more, offering opportunities for people of all nationalities to explore Philippine history, culture, arts, heritage, and festivals.

This year’s celebration promises to be even more exciting with the official Philippine Independence Day 2024 festivities adding extra flavor and festivity. The theme song, “Malaya Ka Na Kababayan,” composed by Elipas Sibua, WCOPA National Director for Team UAE, will be a highlight. The song is beautifully performed by Peter Rosalita, a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent All-Star Season 16, alongside Marc Antillion, a semi-finalist from The Voice Kids Philippines, and Fin Ramirez, a WCOPA multi-medalist.

The lyrics of the song encourage unity, bravery, and resilience, urging Filipinos to rise from failures and not back down in life’s battles. They emphasize coming together, shedding fears, and fighting for love and peace.

The song is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people, inspiring them to stand tall and proud on the global stage, proclaiming their freedom and heroism.

Don’t miss the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 8, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre, organized by The Filipino Social Club. Admission is free!

The Filipino Social Club, Dubai’s only non-profit, non-commercial community licensed by the Government of Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) since June 24, 2019, extends an invitation to everyone to be part of this historic event.