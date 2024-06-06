Just Like Paper, But Better: HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S is Here To Refresh Your Vision

Tablets are the Goldilocks of the tech world — just the right size for curling up with an e-book or streaming your favourite shows. With a stylus, they become a digital canvas. With a keyboard, they’re almost as good as a laptop. Yet, there’s a missing piece of the puzzle that keeps tablets from truly replacing books. If you have tried any serious reading on a tablet, you’ll know the struggle. It’s not quite the same as paper, is it? The eye strain, the glare, the lack of that comforting paper texture. But what if a tablet could change all that? That’s the promise of HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S with its new generation PaperMatte Display.

Like Paper, But Better

The MatePad 11.5”S is the first-ever tablet with the new generation PaperMatte Display. The new generation PaperMatte Display offers a significantly better reading and writing experience and is smoother to the touch and resistant to fingerprints. It offers a 99% reduction in light interference and improves the screen transmittance to 95%. Put simply, that means more vibrant colours, better clarity, and even better comfort. And when it comes to writing, the nano-etched texture gives it that satisfying paper-like friction, allowing your stylus to glide with just the right amount of resistance. Doodling and notetaking feel natural and intuitive.

The tablet is certified for low blue light emissions, flicker-free performance, and reflection-free viewing by TÜV Rheinland. It has also earned the SGS Low Visual Fatigue Premium Performance 2.0 Certification. That basically means this tablet will keep your eyes happy and healthy.

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S is a fundamental rethinking of how a tablet should look and feel. Think of it as the lovechild of a premium performance tablet and an e-ink writing tablet. The MatePad 11.5″S combines the best aspects of both. On the one hand, you get an expansive 11.5-inch HD FullView Display that boasts 2.8K resolution, an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio, 144 Hz maximum refresh rate, and HDR vivid support, providing an unmatched level of visual experience. And on the other, it is designed to give you the tactile joy of real paper with almost no glare and none of the eye strain.

Boost Your Productivity with M-Pencil

What makes the MatePad 11.5″S even better is the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd Generation) and HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard. These two use Huawei’s NearLink technology, a wireless protocol that leaves Bluetooth in the dust when it comes to speed and responsiveness. With over 10,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, the M-Pencil (3rd Generation) is incredibly precise.

The handwriting acceleration algorithm allows for ultra-low latency on the MatePad 11.5″S. Huawei’s calibration algorithm analyses your strokes and automatically adjusts for any imperfections. Even if you’re using a screen protector or the stylus tip is a little worn down, it keeps your strokes smooth. The adaptive pressure-sensing curve of the new M-Pencil is optimised for both drawing and writing. Additionally, the M-Pencil comes with a hard, transparent tip ideal for drawing and a soft, non-transparent tip with added resistance for writing. And it’s easy to switch between these tips.

The detachable HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard snaps on magnetically and offers over 40 shortcuts for streamlined productivity. With three adjustable angles, it adapts to your needs, whether you’re crunching numbers in a spreadsheet or binging your favourite shows.

GoPaint: Upgrade Your Creativity

The new GoPaint app developed by Huawei makes its debut on the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S, providing an authentic, professional, efficient, and user-friendly painting experience. Designed for both professional creators and hobbyists, the app offers a natural drawing experience with over 100 brushes, including customised Arabic Calligraphy Brushes praised by renowned artist Mohammed Mandi. The FangTian Painting Engine ensures silky-smooth creation with multiple layers, low latency, and a high frame rate. Additionally, smart and convenient tools like curve correction and willow leaf further enhance the creative experience, allowing users to paint to their heart’s content.

Huawei Notes: Crafting an efficient and intuitive note-taking experience

The Huawei Notes app has been upgraded to enhance its seamless collaboration with the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S, offering a more delightful and personalized visual experience through its optimized cover design. The Note Replay feature significantly boosts efficiency by aligning spoken words with written text, allowing users to capture key information during classes and conferences without missing details. Users can swiftly edit their notes and create graphics by simply dragging across or tapping on the screen. The app offers efficient editing tools, including color change with a lasso, quick gestures, and Instant Shape, enabling easy adjustments and corrections. Additionally, the app supports an exclusive hinote format, allowing for direct editing and secondary creation of received notes. These features enhance the user’s note-taking experience, making the Huawei Notes app a powerful assistant for learning and creative endeavors.

Redefines Performance and Style

The tablet comes with even more features for productivity-focused folks. The App Multiplier lets you split a single app into two separate windows, side-by-side. This lets you work on two documents simultaneously, compare spreadsheets, or even chat with different contacts in the same messaging app. With the right setup, you could even have up to four app instances running at once. The MatePad 11.5″S isn’t just a tablet; it’s a multitasking machine.

The MatePad 11.5″S is packing a 2×2 MIMO dual-antenna, which provides faster, more reliable wireless connection. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6 enhancement technology for the best wireless network experience. And it does all this while maintaining the MatePad’s sleek, minimalist aesthetic. Speaking of aesthetics, the MatePad 11.5″S integrated all-metal is both stylish and durable. At just 510g and 6.2mm thick, it’s easy to slip into your bag and take your creativity on the go.

The new HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S is available for pre-orders in the UAE from June 7 at a starting price of AED 1,499. Customers who pre-order will receive gifts worth AED 898, including the HUAWEI 3rd Gen M-Pencil, instant redeemable AED 300 coupon and more.

To celebrate the launch, Huawei’s online store is offering a special Early Bird promotion from May 31 to June 6. Customers who subscrive for pre-orders during this period will receive a 300 AED coupon for the keyboard version and a 500 AED coupon for the non-keyboard version, only redeemable during the pre-order phase from June 7 to June 13.

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S delivers on the promise of a truly paper-like experience. But it is also more than that. It’s a versatile tool for creatives and students alike. The M-Pencil with NearLink delivers a smooth and responsive writing and drawing experience. GoPaint and the upgraded HUAWEI Notes app further enhance the tablet’s creative capabilities, making it a true digital studio and notepad in one. So, if you’ve been holding out for a tablet that truly delivers on the promise of versatility, this could be the one.