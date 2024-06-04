Philippine Airlines offers generous Independence Day seat sale

Are you planning to visit the Philippines?

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering a generous Independence Day seat sale where you can book affordable flights from June 3 to 16, 2024.

During this period, you can book a flight to the Philippines with a roundtrip base fare for as low as AED 1,400 if you are booking months ahead. The flight will be from October 1, 2024 onwards.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to fly soon, you can book a flight with a roundtrip base fare costing AED 1,600. The duration of the flight will fall from July 17 to September 30, 2024.

As for those who are planning to have their international adventure, you can book a flight with a roundtrip base fare for as low as AED 1,000.

PAL is the Philippines’ flag carrier and only full-service network airline. It is also the first commercial airline in Asia. The airline is operating scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Davao to 33 destinations in the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Middle East, and Australia.