Nominations are now open for the Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Awards in the Middle East 2024

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is gearing up for its fourth edition, with nominations for the awards now officially open, running from June 3 to July 21, 2024.

This prestigious event, presented by The Filipino Times and organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, combines an awards ceremony with a healthcare summit — recognizing exceptional Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East and facilitating knowledge exchange and best practices in the industry.

Nominations are now open for Filipino healthcare professionals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, including medicine, nursing, dentistry, biotech, radiology, pharmacy, medical policy, health administration, insurance, and related healthcare sectors.

If you’re a healthcare professional or know someone practicing, is a board passer of licensure exams in the Philippines, and currently working in the United Arab Emirates or other countries in the Middle East, then this event is an excellent opportunity to showcase those achievements and connect with peers in the industry.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Online nominations are open at www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

Here’s how you can nominate:

Write name, contact number, and email. Upload updated CV. Upload a copy of PRC license. Upload a professional photo. Answer 5 questions with a maximum of 200 words per question. Question 1: Leadership Question 2: Professional success Question 3: Resilience and failure management Question 4: Community service Question 5: Values and work management Read and agree to accept the Terms and Conditions. Click submit. The organizing team will reach out to confirm and verify.

TFT WATCHLIST SUMMIT AND AWARDS

The summit and awards ceremony will celebrate Filipino healthcare professionals’ exceptional achievements under the theme “Leading with Care: Filipino Healthcare Excellence in the Middle East!” This event aims to honor their contributions to advancing healthcare and will also stand as a platform for healthcare professionals to network and share valuable insights.

Additionally, companies that have made significant contributions to the industry and community will also be acknowledged with the Company Excellence Awards, commending them for their outstanding achievements and innovation.