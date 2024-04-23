12 Exciting Reasons to Move to Imus, Cavite by One Lancaster Park

One Lancaster Park is an exhibitor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

Can’t decide if you want to live in the metro or reside close to nature? Well, look no further than Cavite, a province that offers you the best of both worlds. Nestled just a stone’s throw away from Metro Manila, Cavite boasts a unique blend of rich history, modern conveniences, and the tranquil beauty of nature. Here are twelve compelling reasons why you should consider making Cavite your new home.

The Rich History and Culture of Cavite Province

Cavite has played a significant role in the history of the Philippines, being the place where Philippine Independence was first declared. You can explore preserved historic sites like the Aguinaldo Shrine, Corregidor Island, Sangley Point, and Bonifacio Memorial Shrine, and dive deep into the nation’s proud heritage.

Culinary Delights

Satisfy your taste buds with local treasures around the area. Now, restaurants found in Metro Manila are within reach since they have branches all around Imus.

Retail Therapy and Entertainment

Enjoy strolling around different malls including SM Supermalls, Robinsons Malls, and Ayala Malls, right in your neighborhood, eliminating the need for lengthy trips to the city for shopping and leisure.

Imus is also just 30 minutes away from SM Mall of Asia.

Thriving Economic Zones

Cavite is becoming a hotspot for business investors, thanks to its low labor costs and ample manpower. There are over twelve industrial parks in the area, providing opportunities for companies in manufacturing, call centers, and IT services, contributing to job growth in the province.

Some of the Top Industrial Parks in Cavite are:

Cavite Economic Zone

Cavite Economic Zone II

First Cavite Industrial Estate (FCIE)

Daiichi Industrial Park

Gateway Business Park

People’s Technology Complex

Suntech Ipark

Cavite Technopark

Cavite Light Industrial Park

Cambridge Intelligent Park

Spacious Residential Lots

Residential communities in Cavite provide generous living spaces with enhanced security and access to recreational facilities, like One Lancaster Park (OLP). OLP is the first and only condominium project in Lancaster New City, Imus, Cavite that combines the convenience of the metro combined with the tranquility of the suburbs. Developed by Famtech Properties, OLP allows its future residents to live a comfortable life where everyone can find a balance between work and play.

Reduced Traffic Hassles

Cavite’s proximity to Metro Manila makes it an ideal location for those working in the Southern part of the Metro. New road developments, such as the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), CALAX and the SLEX-Daang Hari Road, have reduced travel times significantly, making the daily commute less stressful.

One Lancaster Park is just 10 minutes away from CAVITEX and 30 minutes away from the airport making it accessible to different entry points.

Peaceful Living Environment

Compared to the hustle and bustle of Metro Manila, Cavite offers a more peaceful and less crowded living environment. With an abundance of parks and greenways in developments, you’ll have plenty of space to relax and enjoy the serenity.

Cleaner Air

Concerned about air quality? Cavite’s well-planned infrastructure encourages walking and biking, reducing the need for private cars. Enjoy a healthier environment and lower pollution levels.

Weekend Adventures

Cavite is your gateway to amazing weekend adventures. One Lancaster Park offers a 7-hectare park where you can do all kinds of outdoor activities right where you live.

Educational Opportunities

Access top-notch educational institutions in and around Cavite, ensuring quality education for young learners and students.

Some of the Top Universities and Colleges in Cavite Province are:

De La Slle University – Dasmariñas

Cavite State University – Indang

Lyceum of the Philippines University – General Trias

Adventist University of the Philippines – Silang

Emilio Aguinaldo College – Dasmarinas

Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Maragondon

St. Dominic College of Asia – Bacoor

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA – Molino, Bacoor

Saint Jude College – Dasmarinas

National College of Science and Technology – Dasmarinas

Community Bonding

Connect with like-minded individuals in the warm and welcoming communities of Cavite, fostering friendships and making lasting memories.

There are definitely more reasons for you to consider Cavite as your new home. For sure, you will find the perfect blend of city and country living here. It’s where history meets modernity, nature embraces urban comforts, and your dream lifestyle becomes a reality. If you’re looking for the ideal place to call home, consider Cavite – it’s definitely the best of both worlds.

