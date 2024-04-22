Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bong Bong Marcos, Liza Marcos celebrate 31st wedding anniversary in La Union

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera13 hours ago

Courtesy: Liza Marcos/Facebook

President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos marked their 31st wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 21, in La Union.

In a post on social media, Liza Marcos shared a sweet selfie with her husband. They were seen wearing casual clothes, with the President’s arm wrapped around his wife’s shoulder.

“Spending quality time in celebration of our 31st wedding anniversary ❤️” the First Lady wrote. “La Union, Philippines | 21 April 2024.”

As of writing, the post has over 34,000 reactions, 6,400 comments, and 3,000 shares.

The couple got married on April 17, 1993 in Italy. They have three sons, namely Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon Marcos, and Vincent Marcos.

Last week, the First Lady defended her husband from claims that the latter is “under the saya” or scared of his wife. She said she would not have given up her job at a law firm if that was the case.

“You’re talking about under the saya… I gave up my law firm. You know how painful that was for me?” she said.

Liza also denied that she was the one controlling Marcos in decision making including appointments. She claimed that she was the least political person in their family.

