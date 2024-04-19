Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos talks about relationship with Imee Marcos 

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos revealed that she has yet to talk to her sister-in-law and Senator Imee Marcos amid rumors of a strained relationship between the two.

In an interview with broadcaster Anthony Taberna, she was asked why Imee is not defending Marcos in several controversies.

“Maybe you should ask her. I’m just the outlaw; I know what line not to cross,” she said.

Liza said they always invite Imee to their usual family gatherings but the senator does not attend.

“Once nga my mother-in-law said, ‘Hija, you did not invite Imee to these.’ Mom, me? We have a group chat where we are all included.  She’s always invited,” Liza added.

In the same interview, Liza admitted that she has ill-feelings towards Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Bad shot na yan sa akin. I mean, for me, nasaktan ako because my husband will do everything to protect you,” she said in a teaser video released by Taberna.

The first lady went on to saying that she was hurt with Duterte attending a prayer rally in Davao City that accused Marcos of being high on drugs.

“You ran together, di ba? Sama sama tayo babangon muli. Pupunta ka sa rally, tatawagin yung presidente mong bangag, ‘di ba, you’re going to laugh, tama ba yan? Even Leni never did that,” she added.

President Bongbong Marcos previously said that his relationship with the Duterte family is complicated.

“I have the most contact with Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, it hasn’t really changed,” said Marcos in a forum with foreign media this week.

He also said that Duterte is focused on doing her job rather than addressing controversies.

“She says, ‘No, I’ll just work. Don’t worry about it. I’ll just work and work and work and work.’ That’s her attitude,” he added.

