Zayed International Airport hailed as ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

The Zayed International Airport – Terminal A in Abu Dhabi was hailed as the Best Airport at Arrivals Globally for 2024.

This is according to the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2023, which recognized a total of 31 airports from Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The Zayed International Airport was recognized as it has the top 20% overall satisfaction score at arrival. The survey covered more than 30 performance indicators across the traveler’s airport experience. This includes dining offers, shopping, check-in procedures, and ease of navigation.

The ASQ also used live research and a rigorous, scientific methodology through direct surveys from passengers at the airport to capture their satisfaction levels accurately.

The ASQ Awards recognizes excellence in customer experience, with over 400 participating airports across 109 countries. It is also considered one of the most reliable basis and benchmarking programs for measuring airport customer experience.