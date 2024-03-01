Your travel companion: Create lifetime memories with Blueberry Travel and Next Holidays

Do you dream of traveling but lack the time or energy to organize your requirements, plan your destinations, book lodging, and take care of other travel essentials? Blueberry Travel and Next Holidays have got you covered!

With its easy, affordable, and customized booking process, Blueberry Travel will take care of everything for you—from planning your trip, getting to your dream destinations, and going safely back home—so you can just focus on enjoying your adventure.

Founded in 2013, Blueberry Travel was born out of a dream to become a giant in the corporate travel industry across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With over ten years of experience, the company has served more than 100,000 clients in 25 countries, transcending its role as just a tour company.

Blueberry Travel offers a wide range of travel services including corporate travel for government, entertainment, sports, university, and many more, along with event travel and leisure travel.

Furthermore, the company assists customers with various travel requirements such as hotel bookings, visa services, car rentals, flight bookings, tour packages, airport pickups, account management, and a lot more.

Under its parent company, Blueberry Group, another company called Next Holidays joined the family. It offers competitive packages, adventure activities, and staycations in popular destinations like Singapore, Goa, Thailand, and many more. They empower individuals with exclusive packages to explore the world and create lasting memories.

With the primary goal of providing the highest level of comfort and care to customers, both companies take pride in their dedicated staff who ensure to give the greatest service possible. As they value customers’ needs above all else, Blueberry Travel and Next Holidays are always open to feedback on how to cater to their requirements, fulfilling their clients’ aspirations of traveling and leaving them with enduring memories.

These travel companies not only bridge you to your dream destinations, but also strive to make your travel experience seamless and memorable. So, for your next travel, make Blueberry Travel and Next Holidays your perfect travel companions.

For more information on their services or inquiries about flights, you may visit Blueberry Travel’s website. You can also follow their Facebook and Instagram pages to stay updated with their latest promotions and offers.

Meanwhile, you can also follow Next Holidays’ Facebook and Instagram pages or visit their website for more details.