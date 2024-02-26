UAE to Oman: Sharjah-Muscat bus route to start February 27

The Oman National Transport Company (MWASALAT) will be launching a bus service from Sharjah to Muscat starting February 27, 2024.

This follows the agreement between MWASALAT and Sharjah’s Roads and Transportation Authority to initiate the said bus service. The news was then announced by MWASALAT through social media.

🚌 | Exciting News 🤩

Unveiling our latest route,

Muscat – #Sharjah – Muscat

via Shinas 🇦🇪🇴🇲

.

.

🗓️ | Starting from 27th of February 2024

.

.

🎫 | Book Now at 👇https://t.co/lGB7V3xvW2#Mwasalat pic.twitter.com/Bbp88ugH8u — Mwasalat | مواصلات 🇴🇲 (@mwasalat_om) February 23, 2024

This route will have four trips: two from Sharjah and two from Muscat.

Sharjah to Muscat

First trip: departs from Al Jubail Station at 6:30 a.m. (ETA 2:30 p.m.)

Second trip: 4:00 pm (ETA 11:50 pm)

Muscat to Sharjah

First trip: departs from Azaiba Station at 6:30 AM (ETA 3:40 p.m)

Second trip departs at 4:00 pm (ETA 1:10 a.m)

Estimated fares start at around AED96 for one-way trips and AED277 for return trips. Passengers can bring a 7kg hand luggage and 23 kg checked baggage.

If you’re travelling somewhere, here are some of the few things that you need to prepare: