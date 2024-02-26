Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

UAE to Oman: Sharjah-Muscat bus route to start February 27

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal3 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Oman National Transport Company (MWASALAT)

The Oman National Transport Company (MWASALAT) will be launching a bus service from Sharjah to Muscat starting February 27, 2024.

This follows the agreement between MWASALAT and Sharjah’s Roads and Transportation Authority to initiate the said bus service. The news was then announced by MWASALAT through social media.

This route will have four trips: two from Sharjah and two from Muscat.

Sharjah to Muscat

  • First trip: departs from Al  Jubail Station at 6:30 a.m. (ETA 2:30 p.m.)
  • Second trip: 4:00 pm (ETA 11:50 pm)

Muscat to Sharjah

  • First trip: departs from Azaiba Station at 6:30 AM (ETA 3:40 p.m)
  • Second trip departs at 4:00 pm (ETA 1:10 a.m)

Estimated fares start at around AED96 for one-way trips and AED277 for return trips. Passengers can bring a 7kg hand luggage and 23 kg checked baggage.

If you’re travelling somewhere, here are some of the few things that you need to prepare:

  • Passport
  • Other necessary documents for travelling such as visa
  • Pocket money
  • Itinerary
  • Medicine Kit/First-aid Kit
  • Clothes
  • Extra undergarments
  • Food, snacks (if allowed)

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

