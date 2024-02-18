AFP: Tiktok ban only applicable on devices connected to military network

The Armed Forces of the Philippines clarified that the ban on social media app TikTok only covers devices connected to the military network.

AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Padilla made the statement after some personnel said that the social media app is already banned due to cybersecurity risks.

Padilla said military personnel are prohibited from using apps that could be considered as security threat.

“Just for a point of clarification: Ang binabawal natin is specifically those that are connected to the military network. ‘Yung sa personal nila, of course that’s their personal devices nila ‘yun, choice nila ‘yun,” Padilla said in a GMA News interview.

Padilla explained that they will not ban the use of the app on the personal devices of their personnel.

“Sa kanila ‘yun [that’s theirs] but of course they have to do the side of caution that they have to carry themselves in a manner that when they do TikTok, siyempre as officers and gentlemen and ladies… That’s what we remind them,” Padilla said.

The AFP said those who will be caught violating the policy will be investigated.

Padilla said this policy has been implemented since 2021 and is a reiteration to its members.