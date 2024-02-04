Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS records phreatic eruption at Mayon Volcano

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS/Facebook

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded a phreatic eruption at the Mayon Volcano summit on February 4, Sunday, at 4:37PM.

State seismologists announced the development on Facebook, stating that the eruption lasted four minutes and 9 seconds based on the seismic record.

“The event generated a booming sound, rockfall, pyroclastic density currents or PDC and a 1,200 meter-tall plume that drifted to the southwest,” PHIVOLCS explained.

A phreatic eruption, as described by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), consists of steam-driven explosions caused by the heating of water beneath or on the surface by volcanic activity. This heated water can boil or flash straight to steam, triggering an explosion.

Seismologists also reported that since February 2, the volcano has been emitting 621 tons of sulfur dioxide daily.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that Mayon Volcano remains at Alert Level 2, advising the public to stay vigilant.

