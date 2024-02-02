Get to the destination of your dreams and win exciting prizes with Philippine Airlines!

Are you waiting for a sign to pursue that vacation that you have always been planning? It’s time to book that flight with Philippine Airlines, in partnership with Akbar Travels — not only do they provide an opportunity to book your dream flight, but exciting opportunities for winning exciting prizes also await.

Travel around the world by booking your trip with Philippine Airlines on akbartravels.com from February 1-29, 2024, and get a chance to win a holiday package to Manila. This exciting package includes a roundtrip ticket to Manila and a delightful two-night stay in a hotel.

All you have to do is visit the Akbar Travel booth in the Barrio Fiesta 2024 event at Zaabel Park Gate 5, Dubai, to enter the raffle draw. Aside from getting the chance to be the lucky winner of the holiday package, shopping vouchers will also be given as consolation prizes.

Manila, with its rich culture, friendly locals, and breathtaking landscapes, promises an experience like no other. From exploring historical sites to indulging in delicious local cuisine, Manila has something for every type of travellers.

Don’t let this chance slip away! The winners of the raffle will be announced on March 05, 2024, and who knows, you could be packing your bags for the adventure of a lifetime. Book your Philippine Airlines ticket, join the Barrio Fiesta event, and get ready to discover the wonders of Manila.