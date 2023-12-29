Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DOH says fireworks-related injuries climb to 96 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

File photo

The Department of Health said a total of 96 fireworks-related injuries have been reported nationwide.

Eight new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours according to a statement released by the DOH. The department said that most of the cases were recorded in the National Capital Region with 33 cases. Central Luzon and Ilocos both have 12 cases.

“Of the 96 cases of fireworks-related injuries, 57 were due to illegal firecrackers,” said the DOH.

Among the fireworks that caused injuries include boga, five star, piccolo, and pla-pla, which are prohibited firecrackers, as well as whistle bombs, luces, and kwitis.

The DOH said that 96% of the reported incidents happened at home and in the streets.

“Loud noises above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to the ears,” the DOH said.

The department also encouraged those who will be exposed to fireworks to wear earplugs or earmuffs. The DOH also advised people to watch the community fireworks displays from a safe distance.

